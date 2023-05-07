Rhulani Mokwena to haters - 'Not everyone can make Mamelodi Sundowns play as they do'

Rhulani Mokwena has hit back at his critics, stating not every coach can make Mamelodi Sundowns play as they do under his leadership.

Mokwena has hit several highs with Downs

Critics have doubts over his ability

Mokwena responds to his doubters

WHAT HAPPENED: Recently, fans on GOAL social platforms have been arguing whether or not Mamelodi Sundowns are a complete team and if Mokwena has proven his quality at the helm.

However, the 36-year-old coach had an answer to his doubters after helping Sundowns defeat Marumo Gallants 2-0 on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The tactician argued his critics motivate him to strive and help the Brazilians deliver good results consistently.

WHAT HE SAID: "I take it [the criticism]. As much as I take the praise in the good moments not so high and the bad moments not too low," Mokwena said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"The people say 'anyone can coach this team', they are right. But I can tell you not everyone can work as hard as I do. And not everyone can get [the team] playing the way it plays.

"So I take it, I take it. It’s good. It gives me belief, it [the criticism] gives me a lot of energy. The haters give me a lot of energy, they are the ones that make me spend sleepless nights and make me work very, very hard. So I take it [criticism] and I welcome it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After getting the sole mandate to head the team earlier this season, Mokwena helped them successfully retain the Premier Soccer League crown with seven matches to spare.

Masandawana have also been excellent in the Caf Champions League, and are in the semi-finals.

If they win their final league game against Maritzburg United, Downs will end the season with 72 points and break their own record of 71 set in the 2015/16 season.

WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for Mokwena will be against Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.