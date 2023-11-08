Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena reveals he is disappointed in how Jelly Chavani handled the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates.

WHAT HAPPENED: Referee Chavani was in charge of last month's MTN8 final between Sundowns and Orlando Pirates where the Buccaneers beat Masandawana on penalties to retain the cup.

However, Downs mentor Mokwena was not pleased with calls that Chavani made against his side, and he has told Sports Worldwide with Robert Marawa on 949 that he spots a gap between the new crop of match officials and the generations of seasoned campaigners such as Victor Hlungwani and Daniel Bennett.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Jelly Chavani is one of the best even though I was disappointed with his performance in the MTN8 final against us. Abongile Tom has got incredible potential but I think from that perspective, South Africa has never thought about a succession plan in relation to the referees," said Mokwena.

"South African football was caught in a space where we lost far too many good referees at the same time and I think the younger ones coming through could not spend enough time with Victor Gomes, Daniel Bennett, and these were incredible referees.

AND WHAT MORE: "When we lost extremely experienced referees, by means of age or had to focus on other responsibilities - I think many up and coming referees were thrown into the deep end," Mokwena said.

"What I do see as the positive is that [introduction of VAR] it does provide South Africa with an opportunity to upskill its referee and the level of football and the product that is consumed by millions in this country."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The level of officiating has been under a lot of scrutiny of late, as referees such as Luxolo Badi faced suspensions this season.

The Premier Soccer League have been dragging their feet when it comes to adopting modern day technology in the form of Video Assistant Referee. Downs have been exposed to VAR in the Caf Champions League knockout stages and in the African Football League where they have reached the final.

WHAT'S NEXT: Masandawana will be looking to bag a third gold medal in African competitions as they claimed the 2016 Caf Champions League paired with the 2017 Super Cup.

However, they will need to turnaround a 2-1 score-line against their North African rivals this Sunday in South Africa's capital city, Tshwane.