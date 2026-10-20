Rhulani Mokwena's real challenge at Pyramids is turning his flawless start into an exceptional season

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The 39-year-old has enjoyed a dream start to life in Egypt, leading Pyramids FC to a perfect record since taking the reins in New Cairo City. However, despite ten consecutive victories across all competitions, the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician has been warned that the pressure is only just beginning to mount.

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A flawless beginning in New Cairo

The South African head coach has wasted no time in making his mark on the Egyptian Premier League, implementing a style of play that has seen his side sweep aside all domestic and continental opposition so far.

Beyond the domestic circuit, Mokwena has also demonstrated his tactical acumen on the continent.

With ten wins from ten matches, the statistical start for the former Orlando Pirates man could not be better.

Warnings from the Egyptian media

Despite the celebratory mood surrounding the club’s current form, prominent Egyptian journalist Fathy Sanad has urged caution, suggesting that the honeymoon period will eventually make way for much stiffer tests.

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"10 matches, 10 victories, no stumbles and no lost points," Sanad wrote in a social media post.

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"Rhulani Mokwena's start with Pyramids is exceptional, and the numbers show that the man came knowing exactly what he wants — a clear personality, and results that speak for themselves. But let's agree that the lesson is not just about the beginnings. The real challenge is to maintain the same level when the competition heats up and the pressure increases, especially since Pyramids has big ambitions and nothing less than competing for all championships is acceptable from them."









Sanad’s assessment highlights the unique pressure cooker of Egyptian football, where the shadow of Al Ahly and Zamalek always looms large.

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Maintaining a 100% record is a significant achievement, but at a club that has yet to break the duopoly at the top of the Egyptian game, the demands for silverware are immediate. The journalist concluded his analysis by posing the question that is now on everyone’s lips: "So can he turn this start into an exceptional season in which he writes a new history with Pyramids?"

Chasing history and silverware

The challenge for Mokwena is to ensure that this winning streak is not just a flash in the pan but the foundation for a historic treble-chase.

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Pyramids have long been the "third force" in Egypt, often possessing the talent to compete but lacking the consistency to cross the finish line in first place. The South African's primary objective is to instill the same ruthless efficiency he utilized at Sundowns to finally deliver a league title to the New Cairo-based side. The early signs suggest he has the squad playing with a confidence that has often been missing in previous seasons.

As the season progresses, Mokwena will have to manage a congested fixture list that includes high-stakes matches against the continent's elite. The true test of his tactical flexibility will come when injuries and suspensions begin to bite, forcing him to dig deep into his squad depth.

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For now, the "Sky Blues" look like the team to beat, but the history of the Egyptian Premier League is littered with teams that started strongly only to fade when the psychological pressure of the final stretch intensified.

Ultimately, Mokwena's legacy in Egypt will not be defined by a ten-game winning streak in October, but by the trophies in the cabinet come May. He has already proven he can organize a team and win matches consistently; now, he must prove he can handle the weight of expectation that comes with being the hunted team at the top of the table. If he can maintain this trajectory, he will not only silence the sceptics but also cement his reputation as one of the finest coaching exports to ever leave the South African shores.



