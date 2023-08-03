Rhulani Mokwena's on verdict on Kaizer Chiefs under Molefi Ntseki: 'They are stronger, they are going to create problems for a lot of teams

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has given his assessment of Kaizer Chiefs and other Premier Soccer League sides.

Mokwena gives his thoughts on rivals ahead of new season

He sends a message to Sundowns supporters

Downs will open the season with a trip to Sekhukhune

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns, as the defending Premier Soccer League champions, will kick start the 2023/24 local football season with a tie against Sekhukhune United on Friday evening.

Downs have had an impressive pre-season where they held their own against European sides NAC and Sparta Rotterdam. Sundowns' rivals Orlando Pirates also have something to shout about in their preparation for the new term against Spanish opposition.

However, the same cannot be said about Kaizer Chiefs who have lost two of their friendlies against Tanzania's Young Africans and Township Rollers of Botswana.

Despite this evidence of underwhelming performance, Downs head coach Rhulani Mokwena sees things from a different perspective.

WHAT WAS SAID: "All 15 teams in the league are going to be difficult and the teams that have finished in the top eight have made incredible investments in their squads," Mokwena told Sundows media.

"Chiefs are a lot stronger this season, they are going to create problems for a lot of teams. SuperSport United made great signings, Pirates are a lot stronger and have signed good players. AmaZulu have a new coach with great experience and pedigree," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Downs have made a raft of new signings as players like Thapelo Maseko, Aubaas Bathusi, Junior Mendieta, Lucas Ribeiro Costa and others, have joined the defending champions and this is why - despite having an imposing and potent squad last season - Mokwena decided to do extensive squad beef-up to meet the demands of improved challengers to their PSL crown.

"All the games are going to be tough, we are definitely going to be tested. We are the hunted and everyone wants to beat us. We look forward to defending our Premiership and showing the qualities that we have as the defending champions," said Mokwena before he sent a message to the Masandawana faithful.

"The supporters can expect an improved Sundowns this season because the new players improve the quality and depth and they give us different options in the playing style."

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune have unveiled their final squad ahead of the season opener:

WHAT'S NEXT: The tie between Babina Noko and the Brazilians will take place tomorrow at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, kick-off is at 19:30 SAT and you can follow all the action on GOAL live scores pages.