Rhulani Mokwena reveals Mamelodi Sundowns' transfer plan ahead of next season

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena says they have no intentions of bringing in a lot of players as Downs usually do every transfer window.

Rhulani Mokwena reveals Downs plans for next season

He has already begun to prepare for the next campaign

Only a few players will leave Sundowns in this window

WHAT HAPPENED: It is that time of the season when players walk into the coach's office to know whether their contract will be extended or their time is up.

But at Mamelodi Sundowns, head coach Rhulani Mokwena has revealed that most of his players are likely to remain at Chloorkop ahead of next season.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Even though we are trying to improve the team, there won't be too many players leaving or coming in because it is very difficult to get beyond the level that we are already at in terms of the quality of the players.

"We have a very good squad but it is a squad that has certain limitations and we can make it stronger by bringing in one or two players to give us more flexibility," Mokwena said in The Pitchside Podcast.

"We will try to bring in players who have something different to what we have but at the same time, we have to work on a daily basis by improving what we have.

"I also need to be careful of saying last season's work is not important and you come to pre-season and you are rebuilding. The team has even more potential and it has not reached the end of its cycle, it is going into its second year with possibilities to be even better and it needs better coaching," the Downs mentor added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: You would expect Sundowns players and coaches to be basking in the sun after winning the Premier Soccer League this season, but Mokwena is already doing some work to prepare for next season.

"It has been about three weeks since the league finished and I am watching every single game of the previous season... I am tearing the team apart and I am not emotional.

"Now I have no pressure of picking the line up or setting up a training session so I can have a little bit of a sober mind to watch the games and make notes. There are games where we made technical mistakes as coaches but we have to learn from those and not make the same mistakes again," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Brazilians are expected to announce when they will reconvene for pre-season while the list of players who are leaving Downs is eagerly anticipated.