‘We work very hard - it’s what this group deserves’ - Rhulani Mokwena on why Mamelodi Sundowns players deserve to be AFL champions

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena is adamant that his determined star-studded squad deserves to win the inaugural African Football League.

Mokwena believes players deserve continental success

Downs head into second leg final trailing 2-1

History on the cards for AFL title

WHAT HAPPENED: The Brazilians succumbed to a 2-1 loss in the first leg of the final away from home and will be aiming to turn fortunes around when they face Wydad AC in the return fixture at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon.

Mokwena and his troops are well aware that a narrow 1-0 win could see them win the title on away goals rule.

However, in the build-up to the much-anticipated clash, Mokwena says that his players will have to step up to the plate in order to secure the victory in front of their home crowd.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Let me explain that, after I arrived back at Sundowns, the first Champions League exit was a quarter-final to Al Ahly, the second season was a quarter-final exit to Petro and last season was Wydad in the semi-final,” said Mokwena as per iDiski Times.

“And so the story written this year, we start with Petro, the team who knocked us out of the quarter-final, then Al Ahly, a foe who knocked us out the season before that. And then last season was Wydad and just because it’s written in the stars, it doesn’t mean the stars are aligned

“Our responsibility now is to align the stars, and that’s the message, it’s written in the stars but you still got to work for it, you still have to look for it. It’s the same thing with rain, just because there’s clouds doesn’t mean it’s going to rain.

“There’s no handouts in life you have to work hard to achieve and that’s the message, the players know. we work very hard – it’s what this group deserves, to be continental champions due to the amount of work they put in.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Heading into this encounter against the Moroccan giants, Downs have won just one of their last six matches against their opponents, scoring four goals, and conceding twice in each of the last two.

However, the Tshwane giants will be counting on the fact that they have never lost a home match against Wydad, alternating between a win and a draw against the Moroccan side.

WHAT’S NEXT: Looking to build on their unbeaten run in their last 24 home matches in all competitions and keeping clean sheets in five of their last seven games, Sundowns’ players will use these statistics as a confidence boost.

When the clock strikes 15h00 on Sunday afternoon, Mokwena and his chargers will also be counting on the club’s 12th-man to come out in numbers where history beckons for both teams.