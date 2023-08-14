Rhulani Mokwena on why Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane will not play full matches week-in week-out

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach has opened up about the criticism leveled against him and dismisses talks of an agenda against Themba Zwane.

Mokwena reveals plan for Themba Zwane

He dissimses talks of agenda against 'Mshishi'

Sundowns play Arrows on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED: Since the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League season, Themba Zwane has never played less than 20 games in the league for Sundowns. But that might change this season given his coach, Rhulani Mokwena's plan to handle the veteran midfielder with delicacy at the club.

'Mshishi' played his first full 90 minutes in an MTN8 tie against Moroka Swallows where he scored the winner. Mokwena has hinted that Masandawana faithful are unlikely to see Zwane play the who game on a regular basis.

WHAT WAS SAID: "People would always say 'why is he always taking Themba Zwane off', and they would try to steer a narrative. Zwane is 34 years old, think of players who are 34 years old - how do they play 90 minutes every three or four days? It does not even happen in Europe, it is not possible. People expect me to play 'Mshishi' every three or four days for 90 minutes," Mokwena told members of the media.

Article continues below

"Then what is going to happen because of wear and tear? I have to be very careful. When Gavin Hunt does it to Bradley Grobler, nobody says anything but when Rhulani does it to Zwane, suddenly Rhulani has an agenda. Agenda how when Zwane is the captain of the team, how is that possible?," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Downs mentor says he has learnt to develop a thick skin and has found a way to absorb the criticism leveled against him for the decisions he makes at the club.

"Sometimes we forget some of the things and we try to find things that don't exist merely because it's Rhulani and we forget that Rhulani is also human. He feels the pain of being unduly criticised, but heavy is the head that carries the crown," said the former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United coach.

WHAT'S NEXT: The defending PSL champions will take on Golden Arrows on Tuesday afternoon at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Kick-off is at 17.00PM SAT. You can follow the live action here.