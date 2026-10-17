Rhulani Mokwena on Relebohile Mofokeng adjusting to European football - 'You don't need to be a big, strong, bulky giant to dominate'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Pyramids FC head coach Rhulani Mokwena has weighed in on the development of South African sensation Relebohile Mofokeng, dismissing the notion that the youngster needs to gain significant muscle mass to thrive in Europe. The tactician believes the technical demands of elite leagues often outweigh the need for sheer physical bulk.

Advertisement

Challenging the physical stereotypes

The debate surrounding South African players moving to Europe often centres on their perceived lack of physical presence, but Rhulani Mokwena is adamant that this narrative is outdated. Speaking to the South African Football Journalists Association (SAFJA), the current Pyramids FC mentor addressed the specific situation of Relebohile Mofokeng, who recently made the switch to Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise. Mokwena argued that the obsession with "bulking up" ignores the modern metrics that define success at the highest level of the game. He pointed out that technical proficiency and tactical intelligence are far more critical than a player's raw size when competing against top-tier opposition.

"I'm not a big believer that you need to be big and strong to be able to be a top football player who can adapt to the physicalities of the league," Mokwena said as per Soccer Laduma. The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss suggested that the emphasis should remain on the player's natural agility and game intelligence rather than forcing a physical transformation that could potentially hinder their performance. By focusing on these attributes, Mokwena believes South African talents can bridge the gap to European standards without losing the unique qualities that made them stand out in the first place.

This perspective represents a significant shift from traditional coaching philosophies in the region, which often prioritize physical growth for young exports. Mokwena’s stance highlights a growing confidence in the technical quality produced by the PSL. He suggests that Mofokeng’s current profile is already well-suited for the demands of the modern game, provided he continues to refine his positioning and decision-making on the pitch.

The data behind the South African transition

To support his argument, Mokwena referenced recent analytical studies that compare the intensity of the South African top flight with other global divisions. He noted that when data is collected regarding physical context—such as distances covered, high-speed meters, and overall intensity—the Mzansi league ranks remarkably close to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The clubs now in the MLS are finding that the South African league, its intensity, its physicality, and the profile of the demands actually sets a very good preparation for players to be able to adapt. This document was released quite recently. This is why even leagues use metrics from a physical perspective for recruitment – it's a blueprint used by big teams in Europe," the Soweto-born tactician shared. nThis evidence-based approach reinforces the idea that South African players possess the necessary engine to compete, even if they lack the "bulky" frame often associated with European archetypes.

Related Topics

Mokwena believes this analytical backing is why South African players are becoming increasingly attractive to teams in the MLS and beyond. By proving that the domestic league operates at a high physical threshold, the data validates the ability of players like Mofokeng to step into more prestigious environments.

Mokwena counters Hugo Broos' assessment

The comments from the Cairo-based mentor stand in direct contrast to the views expressed by former Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. The Belgian veteran had previously indicated that Mofokeng would likely require a period of around six months to undergo physical conditioning before he would be fully prepared for the rigors of the Belgian Pro League. Mokwena, however, believes that such a timeframe is unnecessary if the player is handled correctly.

Advertisement

Speaking on the potential for Mofokeng to move to even bigger stages, Mokwena noted: "Which don't need you to be a big, strong, bulky giant to dominate that space. I think Rele is in a good club where there does seem to be a plan for him with regards to his progressive development from a physical perspective. But also, when I watch the games, there does seem to be a huge maturity with regards to how he positions himself and how patient he is now in between the lines." This maturity is, in Mokwena's eyes, the true indicator of whether a player is ready for the European jump.

Ultimately, the debate highlights the different schools of thought regarding player development for the international stage. While Broos emphasizes the need for physical adaptation to match the power of European defenders, Mokwena focuses on the evolution of Mofokeng’s tactical awareness and spatial control.