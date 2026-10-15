Rhulani Mokwena 'not joking around' in bid to take Pyramids FC to the Egyptian Premier League title

A flawless start for the South African tactician

Rhulani Mokwena has wasted no time in making his mark on the Egyptian Premier League, steering Pyramids FC to a perfect start in the 2026-27 campaign. The Cairo-based side recently underlined their title credentials with a commanding 4-1 dismantling of Ceramica Cleopatra, ensuring their momentum remains unchecked.

The early-season form has seen Mokwena’s men carve out a two-point cushion over defending champions Zamalek, while traditional giants Al Ahly are already five points off the pace in third position.

Beyond domestic matters, the schedule for the South African remains relentless as the club balances multiple fronts. Pyramids are currently preparing for a continental assignment in the CAF Champions League, where they are scheduled to face South Sudanese side Al Merreikh FC in the first leg of their second qualifying round clash.

The speed with which Mokwena has implemented his tactical philosophy has caught the eye of many local observers. His ability to maintain a high level of performance while integrating his specific style of play suggests that the club is well-prepared for the rigours of a long season.

The transformation in the team’s efficiency has not gone unnoticed by the Egyptian football fraternity.

Shobeir warns rivals of Mokwena's serious intent

Ahmed Shobeir, the legendary former Al Ahly goalkeeper and respected media personality, has been vocal in his admiration for the work being carried out by the South African coach. Shobeir believes that Mokwena’s presence on the touchline is already having a psychological impact on the rest of the league, as he praised the coach's temperament during high-stakes matches.

"He is sending a warning message to everyone, saying: 'This year I am not joking around and I am taking things dead seriously,'" Shobeir explained when discussing the current league leaders' form on his official social media channels. The pundit highlighted how the manager's personal style is directly influencing the performance of the players on the pitch.

"Mokwena is extremely calm in managing matches, has no problems or anxiety whatsoever, and is consequently succeeding to the highest degree with Pyramids," Shobeir added.

This level of composure is seen as a vital asset in a league known for its intense pressure and passionate atmospheres, particularly when competing against established forces like Al Ahly and Zamalek.

As the season progresses, the challenge for Mokwena will be to maintain this serene environment within the dressing room. However, with six wins from six and the vocal backing of one of Egypt's most respected football figures, the foundations for a historic campaign are firmly in place. The league now waits to see if anyone can disrupt the rhythm of a coach who is clearly not in the mood for games.



