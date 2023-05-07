Rhulani Mokwena refuses to have Mamelodi Sundowns lauded as favourites to win Caf Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns will this week look to take a big step towards reaching the Caf Champions League final when they travel to Wydad Casablanca.

Mokwena looks to reach first CL final

Downs face defending champions

Coach plays down favourites tag

WHAT HAPPENED? Mamelodi Sundowns reached the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League for the first time since winning the tournament in 2016.

Downs were impressive in the group stage where they finished in the summit, while they bulldozed their way past Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the quarter-final, beating them 6-2 on aggregate, to the point that Nabil Kouki branded Sundowns as the favourites to win the Champions League.

However, Brazilians head coach Rhulani Mokwena does not want to be linked with that tag.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We have no right to think we are the favorites or the team to beat. Esperance have won it more than us. Al-Ahly have won it more than anyone else. Wydad have it more than us. We just have to enjoy the opportunity and the occasion. But we are moving step by step," said Mokwena in his post-match interaction with journalists.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns will be looking to beat Wydad Casablanca in the knockout stages for the first time after the sides have clashed on two occasions in the quarter-finals. The defending champions, Wydad are gunning for their fourth title. The last time these sides met was in the group stage of the 2019/20 season, where Downs managed to draw away and beat them 1-0 in the capital city to take charge of their group.

Having been somewhat of a hoodoo team for the Brazilians in the knockout stage, Mokwena says he will leave no stone unturned when he prepares to face Wydad this coming Saturday in the first leg in Morocco.

"We expect a tough game, they should have a hostile crowd. They have a new coach now. They also expect a good team from us and a brave team that will be prepared to play. We need to get the players in the right mindset," added Mokwena.

WHAT'S NEXT? Sundowns are expected to travel to Morocco in the next few days as they will look to take a big step towards reaching a third Champions League final. Masandawana made their maiden final in 2001 where they lost to record holders Al Ahly.