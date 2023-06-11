When he joined Mamelodi Sundowns' first team, Sifiso Ngobeni immediately felt the pressure to win the Caf Champions League.

Ngobeni talks about pressure he found at Sundowns

Mokwena's desperation for CL spares no one

Ngobeni might be loaned out again next season

WHAT HAPPENED: Rhulani Mokwena might say he is not desperate to win the Caf Champions League, but if he were to choose between winning another Premier Soccer League title or the so-called African holy grail, chances are very high that he would opt for the latter.

His Mamelodi Sundowns players all know this, and they share the sentiment. Mokwena is not bothered whether you are a seasoned veteran or just got promoted to the first team - the message is clear: help the team win the Champions League. Ngobeni who is in his second season in the top flight but first with Sundowns, tells the story better.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It was hard from day one because after signing for Sundowns you know that you have to bring the big trophy home, it has been eight years since we won the trophy but this season we were almost there, but it was very hard," he told Sundowns' official website.

"We have to continue doing what we are doing, first of all the love we have for one another, the brotherhood we have for one another and also the coach keeps telling us that we need to be good human beings. It feels good to be a champion, it’s a feeling that I didn’t expect and it’s something that I don’t even have words to describe, but it’s a good feeling."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ngobeni, who plays as a left-back, faces stern competition from the more experienced Aubrey Modiba and Terrence Mashego, but he says they are in healthy competition.

"It’s a good competition for us at left-back because there’s a lot of us but we are helping each other to grow because we know when one of us is playing you have to learn from them, and also when you get the chance to play you have to play your part and they will also learn from you," the 26-year-old added.

"I am competing with Terrence, he’s my home boy and we started this journey together. I remember when we used to go to the gym in Silverton where we used to do extra training sessions together, it’s a good competition for us to help each other grow."

WHAT'S NEXT: It remains to be seen whether Ngobeni will still stay at the club or will be loaned out given the resurgence of Mashego. The former Cape Town City star returned from injury and is expected to be a starter at Downs next season.