Rhulani Mokwena makes honest admission after Mamelodi Sundowns edge Al Ahly to book African Football League final spot

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena lauds his players as the team will feature in the inaugural African Football League final.

Sundowns progress to AFL final

Mokwena lauds players performance

First-leg final set for Sunday showdown

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns progressed to the final round after a goalless draw with Al Ahly in the second semifinal away in Cairo on Wednesday night.

The draw was enough to ensure the Brazilians march on to the final stage of the inaugural edition after a 1-0 win in South Africa.

Downs’ players showed character to hold on for the win, despite being down to ten men late in the second half, and seeing goalkeeper Ronwen Williams save a penalty in the first half of the match.

WHAT WAS SAID: “The players showed a lot of character and perseverance in what was a very difficult 90 and seven minutes [added time] against a very strong team," Mokwena said during the post-match press conference.

"I must be honest and I must tell you that this semifinal was won in SA in the first leg. That 1-0 result was very big and I would like to congratulate the entire club, the players, the management of the team, and most importantly, the supporters.

"When we were at home, they pushed us over the line and our fans played a very important role in seeing us go to the final. This group of players are prepared to serve their heart for this club,” he continued.

"When you play Al Ahly in front of 50,000 fans, you are going to suffer without the ball a lot. So, in those moments, we asked our players to stick together and suffer together and show a lot of humility.

"But we knew that we would have our possibilities to get possession and to be strong. And that's why I want to give so much credit to the players for an unbelievable fight and showing great character."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With history beckoning to secure the first-ever AFL crown, Downs will be aiming to add to their illustrious trophy cabinet, which features 16 PSL titles, four MTN8 trophies, six Nedbank Cups, as well as CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup titles.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Chloorkop-based club will now shift focus to the final with the first-leg away to Wydad AC on Sunday, 5 November, before welcoming the Moroccan side at home on 11 November.