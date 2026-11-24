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Rhulani Mokwena has further cemented his status as one of Africa’s premier coaching talents after guiding Pyramids to a dominant 2-0 victory over Al Ahly. The result has sent shockwaves through Egyptian football, resulting in the immediate dismissal of the record champions' head coach.

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Mokwena masterclass extends Pyramids winning streak

Pyramids continued their relentless pursuit of domestic glory on Monday evening, securing a statement 2-0 win against Al Ahly that has significantly altered the landscape of the Egyptian Premier League. Heading into the encounter, Mokwena’s side boasted a remarkable run of 15 consecutive victories, though critics suggested that a trip to the record champions would provide the ultimate reality check for the league leaders. Instead, the visitors delivered a composed and clinical performance to silence their detractors and maintain their unblemished start to the new campaign.

The breakthrough arrived after 32 minutes when Karim Hafez stepped up to convert a penalty, giving Pyramids a deserved lead and silencing the home crowd. Rather than sitting back, Mokwena’s charges remained aggressive, and they were rewarded shortly after the half-time interval. Mostafa Fathy doubled the advantage, effectively ending the contest and ensuring that Pyramids walked away with all three points.

The tactical fluidity displayed by Pyramids highlighted the gulf in confidence between the two sides. While Al Ahly struggled to find a rhythm, the visitors moved the ball with precision and purpose, mirroring the high-intensity style that Mokwena has become synonymous with throughout his career. With a perfect record still intact, the pressure continues to mount on the chasing pack to find a way to halt the momentum of the league's most clinical outfit.

Al Ahly act swiftly to dismiss Hussein Amouta

The fallout from the defeat was swift and decisive, as the Al Ahly board confirmed the departure of head coach Hussein Amouta just hours after the final whistle. The Moroccan tactician, who had only been in charge since mid-June, saw his tenure come to an end following his first loss in 14 matches across all competitions. Despite a generally positive win rate, the nature of the performance against a direct title rival forced the club's hierarchy to take drastic action in an attempt to salvage their season.

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In an official statement released in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the club expressed their gratitude for the coach's service during his brief stay. "The club thanked Hussein Amouta and his backroom staff for the period in which they were in charge of the first football team," the official Al Ahly statement confirmed. The decision was reportedly driven by vice-president Yassin Mansour and board member Sayed Abdel Hafiz, who are tasked with overseeing the club’s football operations and will lead the search for a successor.

Speculation regarding the next appointment has already begun, with local reports suggesting that the club may look toward an Egyptian coach to steady the ship. Sami Qamsan, currently in charge of Al Mokawloon Al Arab, has emerged as a frontrunner for the role, though the board remains open to appointing a high-profile foreign manager if the right candidate becomes available. The club has also taken the internal step of freezing player payments until results improve, highlighting the severity of the current crisis within the Cairo-based institution.

Amouta becomes the tenth permanent head coach to depart during the presidency of Mahmoud El Khatib, a statistic that underlines the volatile nature of the managerial hot seat at the club. With the CAF Confederations Cup campaign set to begin against Primeiro de Agosto on Sunday, the race is on to find a replacement who can restore stability. For now, the spotlight remains firmly on Mokwena and Pyramids, who have established themselves as the team to beat in Egypt this season.