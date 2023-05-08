Rhulani Mokwena or Jose Riveiro? Who between Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates bosses deserves Coach of the Season award?

Rhulani Mokwena and Jose Riviero are expected to go head-to-head for the Coach of the season award, but who deserves to win?

Mokwena and Riveiro tied on coaches' award

Rayners bags another gong

Who deserves the ultimate prize?

WHAT HAPPENED? Orlando Pirates head coach, Jose Riveiro was named the Premier Soccer League Coach of the Month for April after he led his Buccaneers side to half-a-dozen league wins on the spin.

Together with Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena, the two mentors have both collected the gong twice, sparking a debate on who should ultimately win the Coach of the Season award.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC's Iqraam Rayners bagged a second consecutive Player of the Month gong, becoming the only outfield player to receive the award this season.

WHAT WAS SAID: The Spaniard, who was ridiculed as a plumber when he arrived (a football term for useless coach) silenced his critics by winning the MTN8 and now guiding Bucs to the Nedbank Cup final where they will meet Sekhukhune United later this month.

On the other side of the fence, Mokwena also digested some criticism levelled against him, with the general perception being that "anyone can coach Sundowns", given the abundance of quality at Chloorkop.

But Mokwena has hit out at his critics, saying even if anyone can sit on the dugout for Downs, not everyone can make the team play the way he makes Sundowns play.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The panel that will be employed to decide the Coach of the Season award has somewhat of a headache as both men are worthy candidates for the coveted gong.

Masandawana have won a sixth successive league title with seven games to spare. This is the earliest that any team secured the league and Mokwena has an opportunity to break another record set by his mentor Pitso Mosimane.

In the 2015/16 season, "Jingles" guided Bafana Ba Style to the title with a commanding 71-point tally. Today, Downs are on 69 points and need a win against Maritzburg United to break that record points before they are presented with the trophy at Loftus Versfeld.

Riveiro, on the other hand, has enjoyed much success in his maiden season with Pirates, becoming one of the few coaches to hit the ground running at Irvin Khoza's high-pressure club. And, the best is yet to come.

The Nedbank Cup final against Babina Noko can round up a cup double, and if he finishes second in the league, that will be the cherry on top as this would pave the way to next season's Caf Champions League.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mokwena will lead his charges against Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of the semi-final this weekend in Morocco. Meanwhile, the Sea Robbers will face Sekhukhune in a dress rehearsal for the final.