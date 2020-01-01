Rhulani Mokwena joins Chippa United from Orlando Pirates

The 35-year-old mentor has been on leave since the start of the year but he will now get a chance to return to topflight football

have announced that Rhulani Mokwena will join as their head coach until the end of the season.

Mokwena was demoted to the position of assistant coach in December 2019 following the appointment of Josef Zinnbauer.

This was after he had been the Pirates interim coach for nearly four months but he didn't appear to take his demotion well and he subsequently asked to be granted leave.

More teams

Pirates confirmed Mokwena will be joined at the Chilli Boys by another member of their technical team, Michael Loftman.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena has been seconded to join Absa Premiership outfit Chippa United," said Pirates in a statement.

"Mokwena, who recently returned from an overseas trip which saw him visiting some European football clubs for a benchmarking exercise; joins the Chilli Boys until the end of the season.

Article continues below

"He will be joined at United by Michael Loftman."

Mokwena replaces Norman Mapeza who resigned as head coach of Chippa United on Monday morning.

His first match as coach of Chippa United is away to on Saturday night.