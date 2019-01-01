Rhulani Mokwena isn't equal to the task - Mbalula feels Orlando Pirates don't have a coach

The outspoken Minister doesn't think the 34-year-old is the right man to turn the fortunes of the Buccaneers around at this point in time

's Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula believes just need a coach to be able to compete again in the league.

The Buccaneers suffered a 1-0 defeat to rookies Stellenbosch FC this past weekend, and Mbalula took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the team.

"Pirates don't have a coach," Mbalula said on his official Twitter account.

Mbalula, a staunch Pirates supporter, said he had high hopes for the team when the season started but he's disappointed the club is struggling even with 'so many great players' in the team.

"I looked forward to a great season for my team but I am afraid it is not about to happen, we are in denial. So many great players but no coach," he said.

While Mbalula continues to back Mokwena as a coach, he doesn't feel the club's decision to experiment with the 34-year-old is working.

Mbalula said Mokwena isn't equal to the task, hinting the club should do something about the situation.

"I have heard about this experiment. Pirates is a big club to experiment with history, it is our team we supported since we were kids. I support Rhulani Mokwena but for now, he is not equal to the task," he added.

Article continues below

At this stage, it is unclear if the Pirates management is looking to hire a new coach to take over from Mokwena.

Mokwena was appointed on an interim basis at the start of the campaign following the resignation of Milutin Sredojevic.

Pirates doesn't have a coach good morning yes i said it🙏 — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 27, 2019

I looked forward to a great season for my team but am afraid is not about to happen we are in denial. So many great players But no coach .🙏yes I said it. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 27, 2019