'Mokwena is an intelligent man' - Komphela on Orlando Pirates assistant coach

The youthful mentor has now reverted to his old role as Bucs assistant coach after struggling while at the helm of the Soweto giants on interim basis

coach Steve Komphela feels Rhulani Mokwena’s demotion to assistant coach does not take away his qualities as a coach.

Pirates hired German Josef Zinnbauer last week to replace Milutin Sredojevic as substantive coach, which brought to an end to Mokwena’s stint as caretaker trainer.

Describing Mokwena as “intelligent” Komphela said the youthful coach did not become bad in his trade just because he struggled for results in his brief stint as Pirates coach.

“I still believe you don’t just become bad because of results. [Mauricio] Pochettino does not become a bad coach because he left ,” Komphela said as per Far Post.

“Jose Mourinho had never been a bad coach just because he had been out of the job for a while. Listen come to the best coaches Gordon Igesund, Clive Barker – all of them have been out so it’s the nature of the game.

“He [Mokwena] is such an intelligent man that you would want to see more in the game.”

Mokwena's spell as caretaker coach came to an end with Pirates still in with a good chance to finish the season among the title challengers.

This has left Komphela praising the former assistant coach further, describing him as "hard-working".

“If you watched his Orlando Pirates team play you could see what was happening and you would take interest in terms of oh goodness me they are doing this consistently and it’s something very creative,” Komphela added.

“I find him to be more of a very hard-working coach, very creative and very intelligent, there’s nothing as more dangerous as an intelligent man who works hard and is very creative.”

Zinnbauer takes charge of his first league match as Orlando Pirates coach at Orlando Stadium this coming weekend against Black .

Apart from a respectable finish to the league race, Zinnbauer’s capabilities will also be tested in the Nedbank Cup.