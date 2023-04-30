Mamelodi Sundowns' Rhulani Mokwena says he relied on players to for motivation after huge win in first leg against CR Belouizdad

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns recovered from a goal down to beat CR Belouizdad 2-1 in the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final - and 6-2 in aggregate - to seal a semi-final berth.

Having won the first leg 4-1 away from home, Mokwena explained how he motivated his players and ensured they made it into the last four of the annual competition.

WHAT HE SAID: "One of my biggest disadvantages is that I have never played professional football," Mokwena told the media.

"Some of these things I’ve not [experienced]. So I have huge expectations but from a psychological perspective, I can only imagine how difficult it is.

"I have a reliance on speaking to the players about [the game]. I have to speak, I have to feel, I have to sense where they are and what they think about the game and then try to be emotionally very, very sober.

"The feeling I got in the first half before they scored was that we were closer to scoring than they were. I thought we were in control."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician further explained why his team conceded first and the tactical approach they applied to ensure they did not give the Algerians a bigger advantage.

"The only disappointment of the first half is that the first five minutes after they scored, I think emotionally we were rattled a little bit," Mokwena continued.

"Fortunately, we didn’t bleed a lot around the box because if you bleed a lot around the box against North African sides, they get free-kicks, they get corners and then they go for the second and that could’ve complicated issues.

"But after that, we then stabilized ourselves again, we showed very good leadership and the senior players took charge of the game again and [we scored] a very good goal from Mshishi [Themba Zwane]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have enjoyed a good run in this edition of the competition, topping their group and making it into the last four in style.

CR Belouizdad coach Nabil Kouki suggested that currently, Masandawana are the strongest team on the continent as far as club football is concerned.

However, the Brazilians need to get past Wydad Casablanca in the semis and either Esperance or Al Ahly in the final to conquer Africa again.

