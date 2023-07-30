Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena is not certain on where he will play the versatile Thapelo Maseko.

Maseko joined Sundowns on a five-year contract

Mokwena will give player his new role after assessment

The end of Lakay's stay at Sundowns?

WHAT HAPPENED: Thapelo Maseko is Mamelodi Sundowns' latest signing after the ex-SuperSport United star committed himself to a long-term contract at Chloorkop.

His versatility, however, seems to be a good headache for Downs head coach Rhulani Mokwena who is yet to decide where to best deploy the teenager.

Maseko owns the length of the left flank, he can play at the back or as a winger and he has played as a support striker or as the actual target man at Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Thapelo is still very undefined from a personality, from responsibility and performance on the pitch. And as soon as we can get better, I think we can then start profiling him in relation to the responsibilities, and the roles we would like for him," Mokwena told Sundowns media.

"And then that moves them a little bit closer into which positions, which I see he can play, maybe left-back, left midfield, left wing, maybe even left striker, and maybe even right wing. So, we have a bit of work in that space to try to still define him," Mokwena added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The arrival of Maseko is set to spell an end to Lyle Lakay's stay at Downs. The left-back — who was surprisingly sent out on loan for six months while he was the reigning PSL Defender of the Season — is among the players who were left behind by the club as the core of the team travelled to the Netherlands where they recently wrapped up pre-season friendly. Mokwena has given his verdict on their European camp.

"Thapelo is an incredible investment from two aspects. His age gives us the possibility to invest for the long term. At this moment last season, one of the best young players in the country and was shortlisted in that space with Cassius Mailula,” he told the club’s media team," said Mokwena.

"He also gives us very good qualities, from that other aspect, from a technical perspective, where he’s still very undefined. He’s got very good weapons, speed, skill, and also a very good engine with the capacity to dominate the line. We saw it a lot at SuperSport last season," he added.

WHAT'S NEXT: Downs' first biggest game of the 2023/24 season will be a tie against rivals Kaizer Chiefs and the venue of the tie is still not confirmed.

Sundowns usually stage their home games at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium but reports suggest that the bi-sport event is undergoing refurbishments.