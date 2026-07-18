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Rhulani Mokwena PyramidsPyramids
Steve Blues

Rhulani Mokwena confirmed as head coach of 2025 CAF Champions League winners - 'A new beginning full of ambition'

R. Mokwena
Pyramids FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Al-Ittihad
Premier Soccer League
CAF Champions League
Premier League
Cup
Super Cup

Days of speculation were put to bed when the Egyptian giants Pyramids FC unveiled the 39-year-old South African as their new head coach. Rumours that the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss was dissatisfied with his lot at Libyan big spenders Al Ittihad SC had been circulating for several weeks and it was no surprise when almost immediately after his departure was announced, the Cairo based club made an announcement of their own.

Pyramids FC have announced Rhulani Mokwena as their new head coach, almost immediately after announcing the departure of his predecessor Krunoslav Jurcic.

Mokwena joins the Cairo club with his backroom staff in tow, including compatriots Wendell Robinson and Sinethemba Badela as his assistant coaches.

This will be Mokwena’s fourth club in North Africa after short stints in Morocco, Algeria and Libya and while North African clubs are notoriously impatient with their coaches, it is time for the 39-year-old to show what he is made of and stick out a club for at least a season or two.

The announcement:


The technical team reveal:


Mokwena's welcome:


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