Rhulani Mokwena confirmed as head coach of 2025 CAF Champions League winners - 'A new beginning full of ambition'

Pyramids FC have announced Rhulani Mokwena as their new head coach, almost immediately after announcing the departure of his predecessor Krunoslav Jurcic.

Mokwena joins the Cairo club with his backroom staff in tow, including compatriots Wendell Robinson and Sinethemba Badela as his assistant coaches.

This will be Mokwena’s fourth club in North Africa after short stints in Morocco, Algeria and Libya and while North African clubs are notoriously impatient with their coaches, it is time for the 39-year-old to show what he is made of and stick out a club for at least a season or two.

The announcement:





The technical team reveal:





Mokwena's welcome:



