'Revenge is a dish best served' - Super Eagles celebrate victory over Central African Republic

Taiye Taiwo
Oct 10, 2021 21:44 UTC +00:00
Gernot Rohr's side bounced back to winning ways after they suffered their first defeat in the World Cup qualifiers in Lagos, three days earlier

Nigeria stars Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Ahmed Musa took to social media to celebrate their 2-0 away win over the Central African Republic in Sunday's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying game.

After failing to score a goal against the Wild Beasts three days ago, the Super Eagles responded well in Douala with two first-half goals to cap their dominance in the encounter.

Goals from Leon Balogun and Osimhen in the 29th and 45th minutes steered the three-time African champions to their third win in Group C after four matches so far.

The victory was more of redemption for Gernot Rohr’s side after their 1-0 defeat to CAR in Lagos on Thursday.

 