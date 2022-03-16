Revealed: Why Sekhukhune United star Parusnath didn't join Kaizer Chiefs after Golden Arrows exit

Sekhukhune United star Seth Parusnath has divulged what transpired between him and Kaizer Chiefs after leaving Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The 27-year-old midfielder attracted interest from Chiefs and their Gauteng rivals SuperSport United after he became a free agent having decided not to renew his contract with Arrows when it expired in June 2021.

Parusnath trained with SuperSport for a week as they were assessing him, before they later decided against signing him. Chiefs also offered him a chance to train with the team before they decided whether to sign him or not.

However, the Durban-born player's agent Vasili Barbis was against the idea of the player undergoing trials at Amakhosi following his failed trial stint at SuperSport.

“Obviously it was out in the media that I didn’t go to SuperSport after training with them for some time… things just didn’t work out there for whatever reason," Parusnath told Sowetan.

"I didn’t go to Chiefs… my agent was dealing with everything and he took the decision that was in my best interest.”

The former South Africa under-23 international ended up joining Sekhukhune in September 2021 and he has since made 13 appearances in the league for the PSL newbies.

“Football has its ups and downs, but as a player, you’ve to be mentally strong and trust the process," the box-to-box midfielder continued.

"I won’t lie it was disappointing but my agent made sure I get a team like Sekhukhune at the end and I am happy to be here."

Having been nurtured in Arrows' academy before starting his professional career at the club, Parusnath went on to state that he is open to returning to the KwaZulu-Natal side in the future.

“Obviously Arrows will always be home…the club will always be my first love. Before leaving I spoke to the chairlady [Mato Madlala] but unfortunately, we couldn’t come into agreement,’’ he added.

“Look, I am still in contact with them. Whenever I go to Durban, I still see the management, so Arrows is my home and hopefully, in the future I can go back and repay the faith they showed in me, irrespective of how our relationship ended.”