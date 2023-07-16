Revealed: Why Safa won't pay R115,000 to Banyana Banyana support staff at Fifa Women's World Cup

Safa has issued a statement where they rebuff comments made by the South African Football Players Union.

Safa distance themselves from Safpu's announcement

The FA reiterates their payment plan for Banyana and staff members

Banyana will kick off the World Cup on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED: The South African Football Association has distanced itself from the pronouncement made by the South African Football Players Union regarding the payment of R115 000 to Banyana Banyana's support staff at the Fifa Women's World Cup.

In a wide-ranging statement, the association said it was "shocked and surprised" by the announcement made by Safpu earlier this month. Safa has since made its stance clear as far as payments and bonuses are concerned for the support staff.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Support staff will be paid daily fees as per the assignment contracts they signed, however in this instance the Association has also offered daily allowances, plus a share of any donations received over and above the daily fees. Bonuses are based on performance, not simply being at the tournament.

"We wish to state it clearly that Safa has never promised any staff R115 000 per official prior to Safpu's unilateral announcement. We have said that any money that is raised will be distributed to the staff. So far only R6-million has been raised for the players, thanks to the Motsepe Foundation and iThuba," read the statement.

AND WHAT MORE: "We have committed to every single cent that was raised for the players, including the Fifa prize monies that were put on the table. As far as the staff is concerned, we committed to their assignment contracts to pay their daily fees as per the contract signed and daily allowances, over and above the fees.

"Any bonuses that will be given to the staff will be based on the team’s progression at the Fifa Women’s World Cup because bonuses are performance incentives."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Safa continued to say they cannot afford to pay bonuses as they had to welcome donations to assist the national team as far as their daily stipends are concerned.

"The administration’s position is clear that we do not give bonuses for staff appearances at the Fifa Women’s World Cup or any other international tournament. That model is not sustainable.

"We need to reiterate that Fifa is clear that the additional money they have committed to the PMAs should be used for national team’s costs (inclusive of technical staff fees and allowances) and also for women’s football development."

WHAT'S NEXT: Banyana come at the back of a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in a friendly match ahead of their opening World Cup match against Sweden this coming Sunday.