Revealed: Why Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs struggle to sell players to European clubs

Glyn Binkin has revealed he failed to export Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Mokoena owing to a bad perception about the South African league.

PSL rated among the best in Africa

Agents have struggled to sell players abroad

Binkin explains why

WHAT HAPPENED: The Premier Soccer League is among the best leagues in the continent owing to its structures.

Mamelodi Sundowns are rated the best not only in the country, but in the continent as well, However, just like the Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, they have struggled to sell players to big clubs abroad.

However, Binkin has revealed a different perception by teams abroad, who feel the players from Mzansi domestic league do not meet the grade.

He has further explained why it is hard to get teams for the players in the transfer window, especially in Europe.

WHAT HE SAID: "European markets are flooded with many free agent players – all with European pedigree, all playing on a regular basis and people able to analyse them and see playing in Europe," Binkin said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"The perception [is that] in South Africa, the domestic league is not so strong. And because of that, they are not going to invest heavily in players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana Bafana's failure to qualify for big tournaments in recent years has limited players from exposing their talents to the world.

Hopefully, the players will prove their doubters wrong in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to be held in Ivory Coast.

WHAT NEXT: The players playing in the PSL have a task to up their game and show what they can offer when given an opportunity.