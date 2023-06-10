Revealed: Why Mazibuko dumped Kaizer Chiefs - 'I left without telling them'

Michaelson Gumede
Clement MazibukoBackpagePix
Clement Mazibuko says he could not see himself breaking into the star-studded Kaizer Chiefs side and opted to leave for a less prominent club.

  • Mazibuko reveals why he left Kaizer Chiefs
  • He left because the pressure was too much at Naturena
  • Mazibuko did not have any patience at all

WHAT HAPPENED: Retired winger Clement Mazibuko might be known to be a goal-getter for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bush Bucks in his heydays where he turned out for the Premier Soccer League champions between 2003 and 2007. But in a sit down with TK Solutions TV, Mazibuko revealed that he could have been a hit for Kaizer Chiefs, but he simply was not willing to wait for his turn at Naturena.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I had to be realistic with myself and ask what are the chances of playing there - there were none," said Mazibuko.

"There was a lot of commotion about me leaving Bush Bucks and going to Chiefs. What happened was, I got promoted to the first team at Chiefs but when I got there, the team was really good at that time and there were well-established players, national team players, especially in the position I was playing in... I was a striker," he added.

AND WHAT MORE: "Even when we were playing 11 against 11 at training, I would not be considered and no one paid attention to me. Not in a bad way because Chiefs are a big team and coaches want results.

"The chance to look at youngsters is not there. At that time the coach was [Paul] Dolezar. I looked at my background and it was very important for me to make progress in terms of providing. So I left without telling them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mazibuko could have been a star at Amakhosi had he been patient enough to wait for his turn just like players like Themba Zwane and Percy Tau did at Sundowns. Zwane and Tau spent a couple of years out on loan before becoming the powerhouses that they are today.

Tau, as you may know, turns out for Egyptian side Al Ahly and he stands a chance to win his second Caf Champions League title with the Red Devils as they play second-leg tomorrow night against defending champions Wydad Casablanca.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Glamour Boys will continue their search for a prolific striker who possesses the quality that Mazibuko displayed in his heydays.

