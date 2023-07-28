Revealed: Why Kapinga snubbed Kaizer Chiefs for bitter rivals Orlando Pirates

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lesedi Kapinga snubbed Kaizer Chiefs for Orlando Pirates to stand a better chance of winning trophies.

Kapinga joined Bucs as free agent

Chiefs were linked with the midfielder

His agent explains Pirates decision

WHAT HAPPENED: Kapinga was targeted by many teams after his exit from Premier Soccer League champions Sundowns.

Among the clubs that were interested in the midfielder's services were Soweto giants Chiefs and Pirates, but the 28-year-old Bafana international opted to join the latter.

His agent Moses Mudau has now explained why his client opted to take the Sea Robbers' deal, as opposed to the one from Amakhosi.

WHAT HE SAID: "Kapinga still wants to win trophies. So, we sat down and looked at Pirates and the fact that they will be playing in the Caf Champions League and they also want to win the league next season," Mudau told Isolezwe.

"In addition, Pirates have a strong squad which can enable Kapinga to achieve his goals with the addition of his quality. Other clubs put good offers on the table but we thought Pirates is the best club to help the player achieve his goals."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mudau further explained another reason that led to the player's decision to join Bucs.

"I won't doubt him and I respect his talent. I wish other people can also respect his talent. Pirates have wanted Kapinga for a long time, they didn't start now. I have no doubt that he will produce the goods there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season, Kapinga played just five PSL matches, and four in the Caf Champions League.

At Pirates, he is expected to have more opportunities to show his worth. Bucs will be defending their domestic Cups and hoping to push Sundowns for PSL title.

The fans have every reason to be optimistic especially after their team's decent pre-season form and signings made.

WHAT NEXT: Kapinga hopes to be involved when Pirates start their PSL campaign on August 5 against Stellenbosch.