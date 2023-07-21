Revealed - Why former Kaizer Chiefs defender Mathoho couldn't secure SuperSport United deal

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has disclosed that ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho trained with them but the club had no room for him.

Mathoho is a free agent

Had hoped to join SuperSport

Why the deal fell through

WHAT HAPPENED: Mathoho was among the players released by Chiefs in preparations for the new campaign.

The 33-year-old then headed to the Swanky Boys, training with them in his bid to secure a deal.

However, that did not happen and Mathoho eventually left; Hunt has now explained why it was tough for him to sign the defender in the current transfer window.

WHAT HE SAID: "He came in, Erick asked me to train and I said okay but I know we’re pretty full in that position where he plays," the tactician said as quoted by Far Post.

We have got Tyson [Thulani Hlatshwayo], the Tanzanian youngster [Abdurazak Hamza]. So, we’re pretty full in that position," Hunt concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mathoho has been heavily linked with a move to Polokwane City who are trying to get the Premier Soccer League experience after promotion.

WHAT ABOUT SUPERSPORT? The Swanky Boys have so far managed to sign Grant Margeman, Hamza, Washington Arubi, Phathutshedzo Nange, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Ronald Pfumbidzai, and Godspower Ighodaro. They also managed to get Sphesihle Ndlovu on a permanent deal.

Thapelo Maseko, Thatayoane Ditlhokwe, Thamsanqa Gabuza, Patrick Maswanganyi, Jammie Webber, Keenan Phillips, and Zukile Kewuti are the players who have left.

WHAT NEXT: While Mathoho hopes the Polokwane City deal goes through, Hunt is working on getting his tactics right especially with the new faces on board.