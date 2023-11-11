Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained why Njabulo Blom was excluded from the latest squad.

Broos named his final squad for the World Cup qualifiers

Blom was dropped from the final squad

The coach explains his decision on the midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Broos named his South Africa final 23-man squad for the matches against Brnin and Rwandfa scheduled for this November.

Blom was a surprise omission from Broos' selection after initially being included in the preliminary squad.

The Belgian has now explained why he dropped the former Kaizer Chiefs utility player.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: "You know, Njabulo Blom is not there at the moment because he sent us a message on Monday, saying that he was injured on his shoulder and he couldn't come to camp," revealed Broos as per SABC Sport.

"So we asked for a medical report, and until now we haven't received one, we only received another message two or three days later that he can play.

"I don't think that is the right attitude or the right mindset [for players] to come to the national team, and therefore I didn't select him.

"Yes, okay, but the only thing I'm always asking myself is, when I see players saying they like to be in Bafana Bafana, 'Oh, it's an honour for me to play for my country.'

"With such an attitude, I have my doubts that it's an honour to be with the national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos' decision on Blom casts doubt on the midfielder being considered for next January's Africa Cup of Nations finals.

With Afcon on the horizon, there is competition in the Bafana Bafana squad to go to Ivory Coast.

Chiefs midfielders Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole are the biggest contenders for the Bafana central midfield role.

WHAT NEXT? Bafana players would want to impress Broos in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers to cement their places ahead of Afcon finals.

The matches against Benin and Rwanda are an opportunity for the players to raise their hands up to travel to Ivory Coast.

With Major League Soccer now off, Blom has little chance to prove himself to Broos and return to the national team fold.