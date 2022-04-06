Revealed: What it will take for Zuma to make Kaizer Chiefs team - Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has revealed what Dumisani Zuma needs to do in order to regain his place in the Soweto giants' starting line-up.



The talented attacker has become a forgotten player due to lack of game time after serving his suspension which ended during the mid-season break.



Zuma was suspended by the Soweto giants in November last year after he was arrested in Sandton, Gauteng for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.



Baxter has explained that Zuma will have to behave properly and look after himself in order to get the chance to play for his team.



“Dumi has been obviously better at training and that is why he is on the bench,” Baxter told the media.



“I don’t think it is a case of ‘let’s wait six months, and after that, we can bring him back'. This has been Dumi conducting himself better, properly."



Zuma has been pictured training with his teammates since the turn of the year and Baxter has indicated that the former Bloemfontein Celtic star has been performing well at training.



"He is approaching his job in a correct manner, and giving some performances in training and that is why we think that if called upon he is now in a position where he can answer that call," the British tactician added.



“So, I can’t say exactly when he will get back into the team, that depends on a lot of things. It will depend on Dumi keeping his levels high and making sure he looks after himself and behaves properly.”



The former South Africa under-20 and under-23 international is yet to make a single appearance for Chiefs under Baxter, who took over the reins as the coach in June last year.