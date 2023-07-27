Revealed: What Mayo told Cape Town City boss amid confirmed Kaizer Chiefs interest

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler insists star striker Khanyisa Mayo had no intention to join either Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns as reported.

Mayo scored 12 PSL goals last season

Chiefs & Downs were linked to the striker

Tinkler explains the situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs were desperately chasing the services of the forward in their bid to strengthen their attacking department. Sundowns were also in the race for the striker.

However, they were unsuccessful City went on to extend Mayo's contract by further three years, putting to a stop all speculations regarding his future.

According to Tinkler, Mayo had no intention of leaving his team and stated the situation was blown out of proportion.

WHAT HE SAID: "Everybody keeps asking how difficult it was [to hold on to Mayo], but [he] went into the chairman’s office and said, 'Chairman, I don't want to go anywhere,'" Tinkler told the media.

"So, the ones who are making it difficult are the media… Mayo is committed, he is at training every day working hard."

AND WHAT IS MORE: After scoring 12 goals in the Premier Soccer League last season, the striker has already set his target for the new season.

"[Mayo] is focused on one thing only, scoring 20 plus goals for us this season. That is the target that he has set for himself," Tinkler added.

"If he gets the 20 goals, I will be happy, that would be eight more than he scored for us last season.

"If we add the eight goals to our tally for last season then we would have been level with Orlando Pirates."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs went on to sign former Marumo Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro after missing out on Mayo.

It is not clear whether Amakhosi will release Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana who failed to impress last season.

The forward has been linked with a move out of the club since he is not in the plans of the Glamour Boys.

WHAT NEXT: Everybody is anticipating the new season to see whether Chiefs got it right in their bid to end the trophy drought.