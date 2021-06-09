REVEALED: The South African Freestyle Championships 2021 Top-8

The quarter-finalists of the ongoing competition to crown the country's top freestyle footballer have been revealed

The judges have voted, the public has voted, and the 2021 South African Freestyle Championships Top- 8 has been announced.

With votes cast over social media platforms, here are the top-8 contestants in no particular order:

1. Jabu Mdaka

2. Josias Nnete

3. Sello Mofoko

4. Mashudu Mohapi

5. Siyabonga Kubheka

6. Mwandile Mbatha

7. Rishaad Ebrahim

8. Gcina

The 2021 Top-8 — that will continue to revolutionise the simple act of juggling a ball by creating tricks no one ever knew were possible—is highlighted by an experienced group of contestants including 2020 finalist Rishaad Ebrahim, seasoned campaigners Shoti Kubheka and Jabu Mdaka.

