REVEALED: The South African Freestyle Championship 2020 Top-16

The country's elite freestylers have found out who they will face in the Top-16 of the SA Freestyle Championships 2020 competition

The 2020 South African Freestyle Championship is currently underway, and the judges have named the Top-16.

The entry period, open to South African citizens of all ages and gender, started on the 20th of July and closed on 24th July 2020.

To counter the impact of the Covid-19 virus, the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) in partnership with Goal in , opted to host this event virtually.

The judges; a select team of successful renowned freestylers and global champions, including French Open Championship 2019 winner Kunal Rathi, four-time Finnish Champion Alexander Wessberg and the world's second-ranked Ibuki Yoshida who is also the 2019 Asian Pacific champion; in accordance with the WFFA standards, have managed to capture the most creative and vibrant participants.

2018 SA Freestyle Champion Rishaad Ebrahim, defending champions Sipho “Six” Busakwe and 2013 African Freestyle Football Championship runner up Kyle Loogi were all ranked joint top with 66 points each out of the overall score of 90.

Teenager, Zenande Sineke (13) and the country's youngest freestyle, 11-year-old Shane Namuhuja also make the Top-16.

Full List and scores of the Top-16:

Rishaad Ebrahim (66)

Kyle Loogi (66)

Sipho Busakwe (66)

Shaker Mashudu (65)

Emilio Namuhuja (60)

Jabu Mdaka (58)

Shane Namuhuja (56)

Adian Freestyle (55)

Josias Bingo (50)

Shoti Kubheka (50)

Ozwin Edwards (46)

Lesego Toshiba (45)

Zenande Sineke (44)

Bafana (40)

Success Teme (38)

Mzwandile Mbatha (37)

To earn passage to the much-anticipated Top-8, the draw for the last-16 went as follow:

- Rishaad Ebrahim vs Mzwandile Mbatha

- Josias Bingo vs Shane Nahamuja

- Adian Freestyle vs Zenande Sineke

- Lesego Toshiba vs Emilio Nahamuja

- Shaker Mashudu vs Bafana

- Sipho Busakwe vs Ozwin Edwards

- Jabu Mdaka vs Shoti Kubheka

- Success Teme vs Kyle Loogi

Goal will be publishing the winners of each round, all details and selected videos in their different platforms.