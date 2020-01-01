REVEALED: The South African Freestyle Championship 2020 Top-8
The 2020 South African Freestyle Championship Top-8 has been revealed.
A week after announcing the Top-16, the judges - an elite mix of local and international freestyle football legends - have managed to pick out the eight standout contestants who have continued to revolutionise the simple act of juggling a ball by creating tricks no one ever knew were possible.
Former champions Rishaad Ebrahim, Sipho “Six” Busakwe are amongst those who have progressed to the Top-8 while young duo Zenande Sineke (13) 11-year-old Shane Namuhuja have been eliminated.
Shane should find consolation though as his older brother Emilio Nahamuja remains a favourite for this year's title.
The rest of the Top-8 and who they will face on the road to the semi-finals is as follow:
- Rishaad Ebrahim vs Josias Bingo
- Adian Freestyle vs Emilio Nahamuja
- Shaker Mashudu vs Sipho Busakwe
- Jabu Mdaka vs Kyle Loogi
Goal will be publishing the winners of each round, all details and selected videos in their different platforms.