Revealed: Safa confirms Bafana Bafana's next opponents for September & October - Peter Shalulile's Namibia to come up first

The South African Football Association has lined-up a couple of friendlies for Bafana Bafana including a tie against Ivory Coast.

WHAT HAPPENED: The South African Football Association has confirmed Bafana Bafana's next opponents for September and October.

Safa chief executive officer, Lydia Monyepao, has officially announced that Hugo Broos' side will welcome Namibia on 9 September with kick-off scheduled for 3.00PM SAT. Three days later, Bafana will face the Democratic Republic of Congo and on 13 October, they will compete against Eswatini. Bafana will travel to West Africa to take on 2024 Africa Cup of Nations hosts, Côte d'Ivoire on 17 October.

WHAT WAS SAID: "These matches are in support of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos as he continues with his preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations in the beginning of next year, and the start of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November this year," Monyepao was quoted as saying by Safa.net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana will look forward to the draw of next year's Africa Cup of Nations as it is scheduled to take place within five days after their visit to the Ivory Coast.

WHAT'S NEXT: Safa will make an announcement of the venues for the friendlies scheduled in Mzansi.