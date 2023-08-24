Mamelodi Sundowns have given an update on Peter Shalulile's injury and estimated timeline for his return.

Mokwena gives Shalulile update

He missed the last two games

Mokwena expects the striker to come back soon

WHAT HAPPENED: The injury extent of Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Peter Shalulile has been a concern for Masandawana supporters and their head coach, Rhulani Mokwena, has given an update on the Namibia international's injury.

The potent attacker limped off in a 4-0 win over Golden Arrows last week in a match where he scored a goal. Shalulile pulled his hamstring but the damage is not too extensive as Mokwena anticipates a speedy remission for the 29-year-old.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Peter is out a couple more weeks," Mokwena told members of the media after the defending champions were made to sweat against Richards Bay as they won 1-0.

"It is difficult to predict with Peter because he is a different breed. Peter has a different mentality and his body reacts differently, so sometimes you think three, or four weeks but then he comes back a bit faster. You saw it last season when he was supposed to be out for almost the entire season and he actually came back a lot faster than we anticipated, so we have to go day by day with Peter," Mokwena added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the absence of Shalulile, Sundowns have netted three times in two games and have threatened to score a lot more as players like Lucas Ribeiro, Aubrey Modiba and Lesiba Nku appear to have the appetite for goals, which could only translate to a sigh of relief to Mokwena while his first-choice striker is away.

WHAT'S NEXT: Shalulile is likely to miss the international friendly between Namibia and Bafana Bafana next month. Meanwhile, the runaway champions have flirted with the possibility of signing Khanyisa Mayo from Cape Town City.