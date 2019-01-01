How Nigeria coach Rohr and captain Musa voted for The Best Fifa Men’s Player of the Year

Prior to Monday’s ceremony in Milan, the Super Eagles handler and skipper had the chance to select the best player in the world

coach Gernot Rohr picked PSG star Kylian Mbappe as his favourite for The Best Fifa Men's Player of the Year for 2019 while captain Ahmed Musa voted for the eventual winner, superstar Lionel Messi.

Rohr snubbed ’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi in his selection and chose Mbappe, 's Virgil van Dijk and 's Eden Hazard as his top three candidates.

Musa, on his part, went for Messi as his number one while Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah followed in the second and third place respectively.

Every coach and captain of Fifa’s 211-member nations voted, including journalists from the regions with their votes calculated by allocating five points to the first, three points for second and a point for the third selection.

In a ceremony held inside the San Siro Stadium on Monday, Messi scooped the prestigious individual prize with 46 points while van Dijk came closest with 38 points and Ronaldo followed with 36 points.

Article continues below

Africa’s representatives in this year’s selection Liverpool duo Salah and Sadio Mane could not make it to the top three as the continent awaits its first champion since 1995 when Liberia legend George Weah won it.

Meanwhile, Salah came fourth in the final five shortlist with 26 points and Mane followed with 23 points.