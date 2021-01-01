Revealed: How Harambee Star Owino missed chance to play for FC Sion

Kaizer Chiefs' Anthony Akumu was also in line to play in Europe but left for Sudan's Al Khartoum instead

Adel Amrouche has revealed Kenta international David Owino, commonly referred to as Calabar, lost a massive opportunity to play in Europe after opting to join his then team Gor Mahia in the Cecafa Club Championship in Rwanda in 2014.

K'Ogalo had won the now Football Kenya Federation Premier League and had a chance to represent the nation in the regional competition.

It was a decision that took away his chance to play in the Swiss Super League.

"I had talked with Owino about FC Sion who were really interested in his services," Amrouche told Goal.

"But Gor Mahia had also won the league and at the same time, they were preparing for the Cecafa competition in Rwanda. I told him to skip the competition and work on the Sion deal, but he chose the former.

"It was unfortunate that he lost the opportunity to play in Europe, it would have defined his career."

In the same season, the defender was snapped up by Zambian heavyweights Zesco United where he played for six years before being released on December 31, 2020.

Odhiambo established a legendary status with the Ndola club, where he won five Super League titles, three Absa Cups, and two Charity Shields.

His great influence also saw Zesco United establish themselves as regular competitors in the Caf Champions League and in the Confederation Cup.

Odhiambo was part of the Timu ya Ziko squad that struggled in the 2019/20 season, failed to retain the Super League title, and finished fifth. They ended up missing out on the continental slots after participating in the last eight years.

His exit from Zesco United came at a time the club started implementing a rule that limits foreign talent in their ranks. He was the second foreigner to leave after Burundian international Enock Sabumukama who was, coincidentally, signed by Napsa Stars, the club the Harambee Star joined.

"It was not only Owino, but I also had deals for Brian Mandela and Anthony Akumu [who now plays for Kaizer Chiefs], but the latter joined Al Khartoum," Amrouche concluded.