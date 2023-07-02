Revealed: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Siyabonga Ngezana rejected Real Madrid slayers and joined FCSB

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana says joining a Europa Conference League side was the best decision he's made.

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana was unveiled by Romanian club FCSB after he left Amakhosi to join them after spending six seasons with the Naturena-based outfit's first team. Ngezana signed a three-year contract with an option to renew his deal for a further two more years at FCSB.

WHAT WAS SAID: Speaking in his first interview since leaving Chiefs, Ngezana said his move came as a shock and revealed that he had interest from Sheriff Tiraspol, a side that held their own against European giants Real Madrid.

In an impressive display, Sheriff achieved a remarkable 2-1 victory on Real Madrid's home turf during the Uefa Champions League in 2021.

Now, the same formidable Sheriff side is set to encounter FCV Farul Constanța, the Romanian contenders of FCSB, in an upcoming Champions League match later this month.

"I was happy, I told my family that there is interest from a team from Romania. We followed the history of the team first then we discussed it with my agent and I said yes, why not. I had some offers from Sheriff but we ended up signing with FCSB and this is the best decision that I took," said Ngezana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moving to Romania will be an opportunity for the 25-year-old to build himself up as a potential Bafana Bafana player. Former Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has always rated Ngezana as one of the best defenders in the country, especially where one-on-one situations are concerned.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Romanian Superliga starts later this month with Ngezana's side set to play their opening game on 16 July.