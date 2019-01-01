Returning quartet Bradley Grobler, Thabo Mnyamane, Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman hand SuperSport United massive boost

Matsatsantsa have been boosted by the availability of four South Africa internationals

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo says he is not worried about the scorching heat they could face in Venda on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa will take on Black Leopards in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

"We know that it's hot in Venda but that is not a problem to us," Tembo told Daily Sun.

The Zimbabwean tactician stated that his side is used to playing in hot weather conditions which they faced in the Caf Confederations Cup.

"We have been in places like Sudan, Liberia and Nigeria which is very hot than Venda. So, we will use that experience going to this game," he continued.

"We are not focusing on the heat but the game. We are going to Venda to fight for three points nothing else. The heat conditions is not an issue to us," he added.

SuperSport, who lost 1-0 to Cape Town City FC at home in their last league game last week, defeated Leopards 4-0 in Tshwane in the first round.

"We have already beaten them this season. But we are not looking on that because that game is history now and we have forgotten about it," he explained.

"Leopards have a new coach and they have been doing well under him. We have to show character and work hard to beat them. They are now a totally different side then one we played with them in the first round," he indicated.

Article continues below

Tembo went on to disclose that key players Bradley Grobler, Thabo Mnyamane, Clayton Daniels and captain Dean Furman are available for this clash after recovering from their respective injuries.

"All these guys are now back and will play a part tomorrow," the former Zimbabwe and SuperSport player added.

"Some might start with the game and others might use as a sub. The good news is that they are back from injuries and we have been missing them," he concluded.