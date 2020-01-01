Return to Kaizer Chiefs? Buchanan wants to play regularly

After enduring a forgettable two-season spell at Amakhosi, the 28-year-old has reinvented himself at the Team of Choice

midfielder Keagan Buchanan says this season is “by far the best” in his professional career and is not thinking about the possibility of coming back for his services.

Buchanan’s contract at Maritzburg expires at the end of this season and after dishing out some eye-catching performances during this campaign, some big clubs might want to sign him.

But the player says it is no longer his ambition to go back to Chiefs if they come calling for his services again, after a difficult stint of four league starts in two seasons at Amakhosi, before reinventing himself in Pietermaritzburg this term.

More teams

“Everyone dreams of playing for the big team,” Buchanan told New Frame.

“Fortunately, I’ve been there. So, to me, going back to Chiefs doesn’t even matter now. All I want is to play football regularly, which is something that I’m doing right now.

“I’m not focusing on leaving. If there are any offers, that’s the chairman’s problem. I’m focusing on playing and enjoying myself.

"If the chairman feels that it’s a good offer, then we will have to sit down with the chairman and discuss it further.

“If the time comes that I have to leave, there are so many things that I have to consider. I’m no longer young; I have to look at my financial part first.

"I need to go to the team that I’ll fit in and be able to put in my best performance. For me, it’s all about me playing and my financial wellbeing.”

After facing limited game time, owing much to injury when he arrived at Maritzburg last season, Buchanan is now enjoying regular play after earning himself 18 league appearances out of 24 so far this campaign.

As such, regards this season as his best ever, despite at one time enjoying consistent minutes at Bloemfontein earlier in his professional career.

“This season has been good to me, it’s been the best by far in my professional career,” Buchanan continued.

Article continues below

“I’ve managed to put on my best performances. I’m hoping that I’ll be able to end it on a high. It will be great if I can end it injury-free.”

A top-three league finish for Maritzburg United is still a real possibility which could hand them an opportunity to play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.