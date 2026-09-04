Much suggests that Neuer, who celebrated his 40th birthday last March, will end his career at the end of the current season. So far, there has been little indication of what the exceptional goalkeeper plans to do after his playing career. A man with Neuer's sporting CV, his experience and the right contacts should have no shortage of opportunities.

Before Saturday's top match at Schalke, Alex Hefer floated the idea of Neuer returning to his old stomping ground. Hefer, chairman of the supervisory board at S04, said he believed Neuer would "first of all enjoy his time" and then consider "what he wants to do", as he explained to Bild . "Whether he then wants to work in his old or his new home - that is something he has to decide for himself."

Born in Gelsenkirchen, Neuer angered most Schalke supporters with his move to Bayern Munich in 2011 and the circumstances surrounding the transfer. Hefer, though, feels that chapter should now be closed: "As a club, we can be proud of his career. His departure was controversial, but personally I think everyone can make mistakes, especially when they are young. At some point, that is enough as well."

Getty Images

Bayern want to continue relying on former players in future

At Bayern, Neuer developed from one of the world's most promising goalkeeping talents into one of the greatest keepers of all time. He was named World Goalkeeper several times. In 2014, he not only won the World Cup with Germany but was also named World Sportsman of the Year, and with Bayern he won not only countless league titles and DFB Cups but also the Champions League twice.

President Herbert Hainer has already stressed that a role at the successful Munich club after his playing career would also be conceivable for Neuer. "Of course it is our wish to continue involving former players in future, if they are willing," said Hainer. "Because they have an incredible amount of experience, know the club and professional football inside out, and that is what helps us."

On Saturday, Bayern face a Schalke side who started the season as a newly promoted Bundesliga team with a 3-0 defeat at Augsburg, after their 5-1 home win in the season-opening match against Stuttgart.



