Retired South African players deserve VIP tickets ahead of soapie stars - Mohlala

The ex-Bafana Bafana defender is not happy with the way former local football stars are treated by authorities

Former and defender Lovers Mohlala has complained about the way retired South African footballers are not given the same respect as their counterparts in Europe.

Mohlala who also played for , Amazulu and Black feels former football players are not taken seriously by current football administrators.

“Retired South African players have to beg for match tickets. We are being treated like we did not contribute and play a role... I am not happy,” Mohlala told SunSport.

“If you look overseas, players like Didier Drogba, are still getting important seats in the VIP section. They’re still recognised and respected. But here in South Africa you find soapie stars and Slay Queens in the VIP section. Those people did not play football.

"I am going to be honest, Sundowns are still giving me nice tickets when I ask, but what about other players? What about Bafana Bafana matches? I played for the SA Under-23s and the senior national team."

The former defender has expressed dismay at the way non-football personalities are given first preference during football events while those who played the game relegated to the backstage.

Article continues below

"You find TV stars and actors in the VIP suits. Why can’t we be like and honour former players because we always see former players being treated nicely. The other day a club owner walked into the VIP suit and he did not even greet me. I felt very bad like I did not belong there,” he said.

“During soccer awards, you find TV and Soapie stars giving out soccer awards. Why can’t we have soccer legends giving out awards? You don’t see soccer players dishing out entertainment awards. This is disappointing.

“Players who have retired do not get tickets. Only politicians and Slay Queens get tickets. Why are soccer bosses treating former players in this way? I have seen many former players being treated like they did not contribute. Something must be done and we must learn from Europe who respect former players.”