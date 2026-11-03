Resurrected Moroka Swallows aiming to use other sports to become 'one of the country’s biggest and best clubs'

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Swallows legend Steve Sekano has thrown his full support behind Walter Mokoena’s ambitious new vision for the Dube Birds. The iconic South African institution is undergoing a massive transformation, moving away from being a traditional football team to becoming a comprehensive multi-sport organisation.

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Adopting the multi-sport model

The Dube Birds have officially entered a new era following a relaunch led by prominent sports broadcaster and businessman Walter Mokoena. Under this fresh leadership, the club has been rebranded as Moroka Swallows SC (Sports Club).

As part of this expansion, the club has already integrated basketball into its portfolio. This move is specifically designed to capture the interest of a younger, more urban audience within Soweto, which remains the club's traditional heartland. By broadening its horizons, the club hopes to secure a more sustainable future and a more vibrant presence in the community.

In addition to basketball, Moroka Swallows have also launched a netball division. This initiative ensures that female athletes are given a platform to represent the historic brand, fostering a more inclusive environment.

"I am very pleased with the way Mr Mokoena intends to bring this team back into the spotlight,” Sekano told KickOff. The former star feels the shift in direction is a necessary evolution for South African sport, noting that the integration of various disciplines is a proven method for success on the international stage.

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“It makes a great deal of sense. He is calling it a sports club because he wants it to include all sporting codes, which is something we still need to develop as a country. Sporting codes should work together, as they do at some of the world’s major clubs," the legend added during his endorsement of the new project.

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Building a fan base through diversification

The vision behind Moroka Swallows SC is not just about competing in different leagues, but also about building a massive, interconnected supporter network. Sekano believes that by offering more than just football, the club will naturally attract a wider range of followers who will eventually cross over to support the various teams under the Swallows banner.

“The club will have a huge fan base because of these additional sporting codes. Players and supporters from its various codes will also come to the stadium to support the football team. It will become the people's team," Sekano explained. This synergy is expected to create a unique matchday atmosphere and a stronger commercial foundation for the Soweto-based side.

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By moving into these new territories, Mokoena is effectively introducing a modern sporting concept to the South African landscape. The goal is to move away from the fragility of single-sport clubs and toward a more robust institutional model.

“He is introducing a new concept in South Africa. With the range of sporting codes it offers, this could become one of the country’s biggest and best clubs,” Sekano concluded. Fans are now watching closely to see if this ambitious roadmap can truly transform Moroka Swallows into a dominant force across the South African sporting spectrum.