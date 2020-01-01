Responsible Motshwari didn't take positive test badly and is not panicking - Agent

The Bucs star continues to receive messages of encouragement in the wake of testing positive for Covid-19

midfielder Ben Motshwari’s agent Palesa Mkhize has “no doubt” his client “will bounce back” from the experience of being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The 29-year-old is the first Premier Soccer League ( ) player confirmed to have contracted the virus and the second South African footballer to test positive after -based Sphephelo Sithole.

While some footballers around the world have tested positive, Motshwari and Sithole’s cases have attracted massive sympathy in where coronavirus infections are so far rare among sportsmen.

Mkhize has been in contact with Motshwari and says his client is in good spirits and will not be broken by the development.

“He didn't take it bad. Obviously, this is a national disaster. Once you test positive for Covid-19, you are bound to be nervous. He is a strong boy and he is not panicking. He understands the fact that anyone can get it,” said Mkhize as per IOL.

“Ben will bounce back. I have no doubt about that. He is a sportsman and he trains hard. He is not the first sportsman to test positive. Sportsman overseas have tested positive for Covid-19 and recovered also from this pandemic. So, we can't be panicking. He will be okay.”

It is not yet clear how the Pirates midfielder contracted the virus and he will now go into isolation for 14 days at home.

Mkhize’s agent has described the player as responsible.

“Ben is a very responsible guy, he will follow all the precautionary measures,” Mkhize said.

“He is at his home and will be drinking a lot of fluid. As his manager, I've offered him advice and words of encouragement. He knows that I'm on his side.”

Not only Mkhize has come out in support of Motshwari but coach Pitso Mosimane as well.

His former club as well as and , among other PSL clubs, have also sent messages of strength to the player as well as several PSL footballers.

Motshwari had managed 16 PSL appearances and scored one goal before the season was cancelled.