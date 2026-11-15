Respect or the search for recognition: why are England's stars fleeing abroad from the Premier League?

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The Premier League is no longer the inevitable destination for the best English talent, despite its standing as the most competitive and financially powerful competition in the world of football. Behind the spotlight, the millions and the fierce competition, a striking trend is taking shape that is driving a growing number of England's stars to take on experiences beyond their country's borders, in search of different challenges, and perhaps of a recognition they did not find in sufficient measure within the Premier League.

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Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon: three big names in the England squad, all of whom have chosen to represent major European clubs outside England. That picture reflects a clear shift in the map of English players' careers, and it raises questions about the real reasons behind the trend and how far it might shape the future of English football.

So is this about the hunger for new footballing experiences and different know-how? Or does moving to clubs the size of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich grant players greater standing and appreciation than they get at home?

The Premier League remains financially and competitively dominant, yet that has not kept all of its big stars at home. Some of the most prominent names now see Europe's other leagues as a chance to develop their careers and reach new levels.

The numbers reveal a striking paradox. Since Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the Ballon d'Or in 2008, nobody has won the award while playing in the English league except Spain's Rodri in 2024. The last English player to claim it while playing in his own country was Michael Owen back in 2001.

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Jadon Sancho's move to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 accelerated the phenomenon. Still a teenager when he left England, he became one of the clearest examples of how English talent can develop away from the pressures of the Premier League.

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Look at the current England squad and the trend is obvious. Seven of its 25 players ply their trade outside the country, led by Kane, Bellingham and Gordon, according to "BBC Sport".

England manager Thomas Tuchel sees no cause for concern. If anything, he views these moves as an important addition to his team, especially after all three delivered influential performances at the World Cup.

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Tuchel said: "Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane were decisive for us at the World Cup, and I see no reason why they cannot continue that in the future."

He added: "It is wonderful that Anthony has raised his level and is now the third player in this group. There is no doubt that playing outside England carries a certain importance, but that does not mean that players who are active in the Premier League cannot shine and deliver decisive roles for the national team."

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Goals and assists from the trio were among the things that made the difference for England at the World Cup and across the recent international breaks. That only strengthens the view that playing abroad can benefit the national team.

43 players under watch: the English FA welcomes it

This is not just about the household names in the senior squad. Around 43 English players currently turn out in various European leagues, and the Football Association is monitoring every one of them.

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FA technical director John McDermott sees that spread as an important opportunity to develop English talent. Playing in different footballing environments gives players experiences they cannot necessarily find at home.

McDermott told "BBC Sport": "I have spoken with a number of players who are active outside England, and they are gaining varied experiences through taking part in different leagues, as well as in the Champions League and other continental tournaments."

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Playing outside England, he argued, can hand some players greater space to work on their physical and technical game, away from the relentless run of back-to-back matches that defines English competition.

He explained: "These players do not necessarily have to play 55 matches in a season, which gives them more time to focus on strength training and work in the gym."

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By contrast, players in the English league can rack up as many as 46 matches a season. That congestion leaves little room for training between fixtures.

He added: "A schedule packed with matches is a wonderful thing in itself, but for some players, having extra time to train and develop technical skills or other aspects of their performance represents an important advantage."

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The benefits run beyond the physical and technical. McDermott believes a move abroad hands players the chance to gain independence and build character, especially in the early stages of their careers.

During his previous spell at Tottenham, the FA official already backed the idea, convinced that leaving a familiar environment helps players face new challenges.

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He said: "I think that moving into a different dressing room and learning a new language puts the player under positive pressure that pushes him to adapt and adjust."

He continued: "For any young player, development should not be limited to the technical and tactical aspects, but should extend to acquiring cultural experiences and getting to know different environments. These experiences protect players from falling into the trap of comfort and getting used to a repetitive pattern."

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Does playing outside England grant greater respect?

Anthony Gordon reopened this debate when he spoke about the difference he felt in how his game was judged after moving to Barcelona, compared to his time at Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old winger has made a flying start at the Catalan club, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 15 matches across all competitions. He has become a regular in a side packed with names such as Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

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What stood out in his comments, though, was not the numbers or the level. It was his sense that some of his qualities went underappreciated during his time in England.

He told "ITV": "I always felt that people in England appreciated me because of my speed and my ability to press, but they did not really appreciate the quality and footballing intelligence that I possess."

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He added: "I think the only ones who noticed that were the players I shared the pitch with. Being at Barcelona now, and relying on a different style of play, has made these qualities appear more clearly, and people have started to realise that I am not just a fast player."

Those comments capture an important strand of the wider debate about English players abroad. It is not always about a bigger trophy or a fatter salary. Sometimes it is about changing the way a player is seen in his own country.

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A move to a major European club drops a player into a different technical environment. It exposes him to new styles, new coaches and team-mates with very different qualities, and that can reveal strengths his previous experience never spotlighted.

Lining up alongside world-class stars also forces a player to sharpen his tools, whether in his movement off the ball, his decision-making or his reading of space and pressure. All of it shows up in his performance on the pitch.

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Kieran Trippier's experience confirms the idea

McDermott does not read Gordon's feeling as proof that he was disrespected in England. Even so, he agrees that playing abroad can add new dimensions to a player's game.

He pointed to Kieran Trippier, who returned to England after a spell with Spain's Atletico Madrid. The difference in his technical game, McDermott said, was clear.

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He said: "I remember when Kieran Trippier returned from Atletico Madrid, and he was already a good player, but I noticed that he had become more precise technically, and there was a tangible development in his performance."

He added: "I am not sure whether he gets greater respect, but I think the goal is for all players, whether they continue in England or play abroad, to achieve gradual development every six months, and to add something new to their performance."

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He continued: "That may be achieved within England through playing alongside different players or taking part in new competitions, but moving abroad undoubtedly helps to achieve this development."

He wrapped up by noting that he had felt that same addition in Gordon and several other players. They come back after four months abroad, he explained, with fresh dimensions to their play.

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That said, McDermott stressed that development is not tied to leaving England. He cited Jarell Quansah and Jobe Bellingham, both of whom went through key stages of their growth in the English league before moving to Germany.

He said: "There are various routes to reaching success, and I do not think there is a magic recipe or a single path that can be considered the only way to develop players."

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Diversity of experience: England's weapon in major tournaments

The issue carries extra weight given England's ambitions in international tournaments, after they reached the World Cup semi-finals last summer for only the third time in their history.

Asked whether more English players abroad might help the national team develop its style and performance in major competitions, McDermott did not rule it out. At the same time, he refused to play down the value of the talent at home.

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He explained that eligible England players make up between 26 and 27% of the Premier League, and that between 40 and 50 of them have the ability to compete in the Champions League and other continental tournaments with Premier League clubs.

He said: "We of course aspire to see more emerging players, but the value of local talent should not be belittled. We have a large number of players capable of competing at the highest European levels."

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The real challenge, in his view, is harnessing the differences in what players pick up, whether in England or in Spain, Germany and Italy, and turning that variety into collective strength for the national team.

He added: "The different cultural experiences and exposure to varied styles of football is an extremely wonderful thing, but the manager's responsibility lies in finding the right mix between these players."

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He continued: "We have players who developed in England, and others who went through spells in Spain, Germany and Italy. It is a diverse group rich in experience, and all these elements must be made use of when the players come together with the national team."

Gordon and Kane: the most prominent proof of the experiment's success

Gordon's switch to Barcelona was never just a move to one of the biggest clubs on the planet. It quickly became a chance to prove himself in a different footballing environment, and that showed up with England too.

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At the World Cup, the winger made his mark. He set up both of Harry Kane's goals against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the round of 32, won a penalty in the round-of-16 win over Mexico, then scored England's opening goal in the semi-final against Argentina.

Those contributions cemented his place in the squad and earned praise from his team-mates. Chief among them was Harry Kane, who insisted Gordon is proving he belongs at the highest level, whether for Barcelona or England.

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The England captain also noted that the young winger is relishing his role as one of the key, influential figures, which hands him extra confidence to keep developing.

Leeds and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, for his part, called the presence of his countrymen at major European clubs a real gain for English football.

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He said: "I think this is wonderful. Having top-class English players at major European clubs is an extremely positive thing for English football and for the national team."

He added: "These players acquire varied experiences from their time abroad and bring them back to the group. It is clear that their self-confidence is growing, and their level is developing, and this is an extremely positive thing."

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So the exodus of English stars is no longer merely an individual adventure or an exceptional step for a player chasing a new challenge. It has become a trend with real technical, cultural and psychological upside.

Some want greater space to show their potential. Others crave different experiences, or dream of competing with Europe's elite. The motivations are many, but the result may just work in England's favour.

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Perhaps the point is not that the English league can no longer produce stars. It is that English talent now looks for development in more than one place, and the road to the top no longer runs through the Premier League alone.