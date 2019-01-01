Reprieve for 7 teams after appeals accepted by MFL

KL, Melaka, Felda, Kelantan, PDRM, Sarawak and Pulau Pinang all faced 50% cut of their annual grant but successful appeals meant reduced punishments.

Better late than never. That seems to be the message that Malaysian Football League (MFL) is trying to send out after reduced punishments were meted out to seven teams across the top two divisions in the country for their failure to comply with the team registration process.

But rather being bombarded with criticism for not standing firm with their decisions, MFL's decision need to be viewed from a much bigger vantage point. Teams have undergone massive changes over the past 12 months, particularly with the change in governement at state level having repercussions on the respective teams.

Hence why MFL decided to hand out 5-10% grant cuts compared to the 17-30% cuts that 10 teams received in the 2018 season. Initially handing out 50% grant cuts to , Felda United, Melaka, PDRM, Kelantan, Sarawak and Pulau Pinang; all teams have appealed and have their punishments drastically reduced.

Showing their proof of debt payments, producing financial plans on repayments, expenditure and income for the 2019 season have ensured that KL, Felda and PDRM are still able to get 95% of their annual grant from the league.

Whereas Melaka, Sarawak and Kelantan will receive 5% less after their documentations lacked particular details. All three teams have yet to complete the necessary with regards to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Social Security Organisation (SOSCO) and Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) as well as their budgetary plans for the season.

MFL also decided that no points deductions to be handed to KL, Pulau Pinang and PDRM after their appeal. The trio of Melaka, Sarawak and Kelantan still face possible three points deduction if they are unable to provide updated documents by May 22.

Meanwhile only Sarawak and Kelantan are banned from any transfer activities between May 2-29 due to this being their second offence of flouting the rules and regulations set.

