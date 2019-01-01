REPORTS: Sundowns set to assess Zimbabwean starlet Delic Murimba

The Tshwane giants are on the lookout for fresh talent after reports surfaced that they have invited a Zimbabwean youngster to train with the club

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly invited Zimbabwe junior international Delic Murimba for a trial at the Tshwane giants.

With the transfer window now open, Masandawana are believed to be keen on bolstering their attack, and according to reports, they have picked out the 19-year-old as a potential star.

Murimba is currently on the books of Zimbabwe Premier League outfit Triangle United, but after his recent exploits at the U20 Cosafa Cup, where he was tied for the golden boot award alongside South Africa’s Lyle Foster, Sundowns tongues have been wagging.

Nonetheless, according to a letter seen by Zimbabwe’s Herald, Sundowns have invited the attacker for a 10-day assessment where the technical team will have a first-hand look at the star.

“We confirm that the above mentioned professional soccer player (Delic Murimba) has been invited by us (Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club) to attend trials at our club, for a period of approximately 10 days with immediate effect to travel to South Africa on the 14th of January 2019,” a letter reportedly signed by the Brazilians administration manager Belinda Ndlovu and seen by Zimbabwe’s Herald read.

“Sundowns will be responsible for his flights, accommodation, transport and meals for the duration of his stay in South Africa,” the statement added.

“Further, we confirm that Sundowns FC will take full responsibility of him whilst he is in South Africa and ensure his return to his home country. Should you have any queries, do not hesitate to contact us,” it concluded.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has never hidden his desire to snap up another attacker as the club have struggled to find the back of the net on a consistent basis following the departures of Percy Tau and Khama Billiat, as well as the long-term injury to Bafana Bafana international Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Mosimane will hope that in Murimba they may have found another gem.