Reports: PSL to appeal Mamelodi Sundowns and Wayne Arendse verdict

Despite remaining mum on the fine issued against Masandawana, the PSL has reportedly appealed the decision to fine Sundowns

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has lodged an appeal following the decision by their Disciplinary Committee to fine Mamelodi Sundowns for fielding an ineligible player in Wayne Arendse.

According to the latest reports, the league has decided to file an appeal as they look to ensure that the Brazilians are docked points for fielding the defender against Bidvest Wits in a league match last October.

Although Arendse was not part of the 18-man squad at the Moripe Stadium in the first round match which ended in a 1-1 draw, the league’s DC found the Tshwane giants guilty of breaking the rules.

Sundowns were found guilty in February this year, but the sentencing was delayed because of their Caf assignments.

However, the DC found the reigning PSL champions guilty last week and fined the club R250 000 of which R125 000 was suspended for a year.

Moreover, the centre back was slapped with a fine of R50 000, but it was suspended for 12 months, yet reports suggest that the league has appealed its DC ‘s ruling on Tuesday.

The Brazilians are set to lose points should the PSL succeed. They have placed second on the PSL standings with 53 points from 28 matches.

Although it looks like Sundowns may be docked points, it remains unclear how many because the league is yet to issue a statement regarding the fine that was issued last week.