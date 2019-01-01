REPORTS: Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni closing in on Highlands Park switch

Despite showing great promise, the keeper has struggled to impress the Masandawana head coach and could soon leave the club, according to reports

Thela Ngobeni could soon leave the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) champions for .

According to reports, the Masandawana shot-stopper is closing in on a move as he goes in search of regular game time.

Since joining Sundowns in the 2013 season, Ngobeni has seen little very little first team football, leading to two previous loan spells with , with his most recent being the 2017/18 season where he helped Ea Lla Koto to their maiden Nedbank Cup title.

Since returning from loan, Ngobeni has been unable to command a regular place in the first team with the Tshwane giants having brought on board Reyaad Pieterse to rival Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene for the No.1 jersey.

However, Ngobeni’s woes could soon be at an end if he is to complete a move to Highlands Park with reports suggesting that talks are at an advanced stage.

“He will be at Highlands Park next season, he has had enough of sitting on the bench at Sundowns,” a source told Isolezwe.

Ngobeni failed to make a single appearance for Sundowns over the past season.

“The deal is done, all parties have agreed on him moving to Highlands,” the source added.

Meanwhile, a move to the Lions of the North could come as a major boost not only for Ngobeni but the club as well.

Despite hardly featuring for Sundowns, Ngobeni has acquired several winners’ medals over the years and will hope to bring the winning feeling with him.

The 30-year-old has also previously been linked with a move to .