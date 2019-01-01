Reports: Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat survives car accident

The Amakhosi hitman is believed to have met up in a accident as his car veered off the road this past weekend

star forward Khama Billiat reportedly survived a car crash this past weekend.

The 28-year-old, who was recently on target for Amakhosi and put on a man of the match performance in a Nedbank Cup semi-final victory over , reportedly saw his car swerve off the road.

This was stated in a report by Soccer24.

According to the publication, Billiat was travelling in his car on Sunday evening and reportedly lost control as he drove into a gully.

However, Billiat allegedly walked away unscathed from the ordeal, while the reasoning behind the accident is believed to be down to the wet weather.

“Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs Star Khama Billiat escaped unhurt after the car he was travelling in veered off the road and went into the sideways gullies,” A report by the Zimbabwe publication stated.

Nonetheless, neither Chiefs nor Billiat have issued a statement regarding the accident.

This is the latest accident involving a Premier Soccer League player.

Most recently, ’ Sinethemba Jantjie lost his life in an accident while Billiat’s teammate Wiseman Meyiwa was forced into early retirement due to the extent of the injuries sustained during a crash in 2018.

Another Chiefs player in Lebogang Manyama was also involved in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the season and was lucky to survive.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean fans will be holding their breath that Billiat makes it through the remainder of the season fit and healthy as he will be expected to play a massive role for the national team in June.

Billiat’s Zimbabwe have been drawn into Group A at the , which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Warriors will begin their Afcon campaign against in Cairo, before meeting and DR Congo as they look to reach the knockout stages.